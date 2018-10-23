Motorist killed in head-on crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The motorist killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Sergio Valencia of Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, on 50th Street East north of Avenue Q, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, Valencia was driving a 1997 Honda Civic south on 50th Street East when “for an unknown reason” his car went over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on with a 2016 Honda Fit that was northbound.

The driver and passenger in the Honda Fit were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries, the CHP reported.

Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Alcohol and drugs (are) not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP said.

Following the crash, 50th Street East was closed in the area until about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, while an investigation was conducted, the CHP reported.

–