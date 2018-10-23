PALMDALE – The motorist killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Sergio Valencia of Palmdale, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, on 50th Street East north of Avenue Q, the California Highway Patrol reported.
According to the CHP, Valencia was driving a 1997 Honda Civic south on 50th Street East when “for an unknown reason” his car went over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on with a 2016 Honda Fit that was northbound.
The driver and passenger in the Honda Fit were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries, the CHP reported.
Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Alcohol and drugs (are) not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP said.
Following the crash, 50th Street East was closed in the area until about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, while an investigation was conducted, the CHP reported.
18 comments for "Motorist killed in head-on crash in Palmdale"
Alie says
My heart goes out to the survivors of the crash and those who have suffered a loss. It truly does turn everyones’worlds upside down. May we all be more careful out there.
Denise Kramer says
So sorry
.seems like this area has far too many tragic accidents..
Serena says
It’s everywhere. People play on their phones and don’t focus
Christina says
This was somebody’s Son, He was a Father, a Brother, And he had many friends! I’m just curious where you got the information that he was distracted on his phone? Or are you just being a judgmental Witch???? Please leave the judgmental opinions to your self. There are many people grieving his death. Thanks!!!!
Chops says
Thank you Christina! #RIPSERG
Jams says
Clearly none of us were there, shame on you!! You shouldn’t speculate what led to this tragic accident and loss of a amazing person
Ron says
What’s going ON? Are these people falling a sleep at the wheel or playing with the radio or what?
Merab says
I was there a few seconds after it had happend. I ran to the car thinking i could help, unfortunately i wasnt able to. Im sorry Valencia fam. It was very tragic what happened. Im very very sorry for the Valencia fam. And friends my condolences to you all. This event has changed the way i look at life. Appreciate every moment that we have in this world. The next day is not guaranteed. Not even the next minute. Like the lady Jessica Allen said she gave him a hug for no reason not knowing it would be the last thing she would ever see her friend. Again my condolences to the family and friends. God be with you all.
Jake Wood says
I love you brother! You were always a thoughtful a true one! Rest easy.
Addie (Twin) says
To the Valencia family, I am sadden and so very sorry to hear about Sergio’s lose! You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Xoxo
Crash says
I believe this is the fourth head-on crash in about three weeks.
Luis conde says
RIP brother u was always straight up guy
Jessica Allen says
I remember the last time I saw you we were at Schooners and we said goodbye and I gave you the biggest hugs ever and you asked what was that for and I said just because. Well now I know it was because it would be the last time I ever saw you. So sad you are gone! You touched many hearts including my sons and mine. My prayers go out for your family, son and friends for this horrific tragedy! You will always be in my heart! I have sooo many amazing memories with you and i will never forget any of them, you were always happy and had a special light in your eye!! Until we meet again BIG SERG!!! ❤ U!! #gonewaytoosoon
Random Stranger says
This is where a 14 mile straight road suddenly curves to the right, so crossing into head on lanes at the bend is easy if driver is distracted. Despite aggressive signage it is still a common spot for head on collisions. Condolences for the families.
Tim Scott says
Article says the wreck was “north of Ave Q” and the curve is south of Ave Q.
Can believe everything you read says
The accident was reported at three different locations by three different news stories. And we all know AV Times has no reporters, they just copy stories from other news agencies. That’s why stories are two days old once posted here and still get details wrong. I thought Tim was smarter than this.
RIP says
Random Stranger…Thank you for the information.
Cynic says
There’s a story like this just about every week. Please be careful people.