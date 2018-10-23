Job recruitment for local Pizza Hut

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event this Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m., for Pizza Hut locations in Palmdale and Lancaster.

Positions available include team member, delivery driver, shift manager and general manager.

Qualified applicants should have a high school diploma or GED; knowledge and experience in the restaurant industry with previous pizza company experience a plus; must be 18 years or older; have a valid California driver’s license with a good driving record; have one to two years’ experience (manager positions); be able to work overtime and weekends when needed; be able to work on a flexible schedule; be able to work in the kitchen area under hot temperature; have a good sense of direction with a friendly, respectful, and positive attitude; able to have clean hygiene; and use common sense.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right-to-work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card), and bring a resume tailored to the position.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–