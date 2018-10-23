Crews on scene of fire at recycling plant in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Firefighters Tuesday morning were mopping up at the scene of a fire that was allowed to burn itself out at a recycling facility in the Antelope Valley.

Crews were called just after 1 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 23, to 1205 City Ranch Road in Palmdale and discovered the fire burning in a pit, according to a Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher.

Firefighters allowed the flames to burn themselves out and after daybreak they were mopping up at the scene, a spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The listed address is for Waste Management of Antelope Valley.

