PALMDALE – Firefighters Tuesday morning were mopping up at the scene of a fire that was allowed to burn itself out at a recycling facility in the Antelope Valley.
Crews were called just after 1 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 23, to 1205 City Ranch Road in Palmdale and discovered the fire burning in a pit, according to a Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher.
Firefighters allowed the flames to burn themselves out and after daybreak they were mopping up at the scene, a spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The listed address is for Waste Management of Antelope Valley.
3 comments for "Crews on scene of fire at recycling plant in Palmdale"
Hate WM says
But inha e seen several times where the driver of the trucks will dump the trash and recycling into their truck. The SAME TRUCK DEIVES OFF WITH TRASH AND RECYCLING…… So whia really to blame. Why does WM have the sole contract for both cities. It’s all crap.
Matthew Clements says
Yeah but still. Then that falls on contaminated trash. You can’t put batteries or HHW (Household Hazardous Waste), pretty much anything in any of your bins. If a truck breaks down having a driver do one street to help out isn’t illegal. It’s very common. If the stream of the truck originally was trash they send the small amount of recycle to the landfill. Or have the same truck complete it’s route then return. Vise versa, WM has the monopoly because if we switched, so many businesses who partner with WM would be forced to deal with the nightmare of changing haulers. L.A did this one year ago for commercial contracts and it was a disaster. WM is apart of the family of the AV, just as you are.
I’m in no way affiliated with the company, just a 15 year old garbage truck photographer, who hears the other side of the story, I work with these men and women every day. You shouldn’t put anything flammable in your carts. Whether it’s trash, Recycle, or Greenwaste.
Matthew Clements says
These people need to realize that this is why you don’t contaminate your recycling bins!! This is the second fire at this facility in a month. I know that because I know many of the drivers personally. WM will send bills out, and since they owe the fire department money, the Antelope Valley Division is gonna raise the bill again. Trucks have caught fire, cans have caught fire, and now the facility itself. It’s listed on each can, Recycle right people!