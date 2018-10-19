Voter registration deadline approaching in L.A. County

t LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan is reminding eligible voters that the registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 6 general election is Monday, Oct. 22, at 11:59 p.m.

Potential voters can apply online at lavote.net; mail in a voter registration form, available at libraries, post offices and most government agencies; or drop off a voter registration form at 12400 Imperial Highway in Norwalk.

Voters can check their registration status online to ensure their information is accurate.

A list of the qualified candidates who will appear on the ballot is available on the registrar’s website.

–