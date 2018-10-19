Palmdale Regional Medical Center announces temporary revision in visiting hours

PALMDALE – As a necessary precaution during flu season, Palmdale Regional Medical Center will be instituting a temporary patient visitor policy for the safety of patients and their families, officials announced Friday.

Effective Nov. 1, 2018:

No visitors 12 years of age and under will be permitted to visit patients and must be supervised at all times. They will be restricted to remaining in the main lobby and/or the Palm Café (cafeteria).

Visiting hours will remain 24 hours a day, with the following exception: No visitors during 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the ICU and PCU. Call the ICU/PCU at 661-382-6150 for further information on restrictions to the visitor policy.

All visitors to the hospital, whether intending to visit a patient room or not, will need to enter the facility through the main front doors or through the Emergency Department and will be required to go through a security check using a valid photo ID. All other entrances will be unavailable to the general public.

Palmdale Regional Medical Center will also have masks, hand sanitizers and Kleenex available for use. The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every season.

The intent of the temporary visitor policy revision is to help protect the community from unnecessary illness. The change will be in effect through the end of March 2019 or until further notice.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Paul Mann, director of Infection Control, at 661-382-5200.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

