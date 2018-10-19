Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A husband who told hospital employees he assaulted his wife who was found dead Thursday at their home in Palmdale was arrested on suspicion of murdering her, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a hospital about 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, after a man there reported that he had assaulted his wife, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies contacted that individual and learned that the male adult had assaulted his wife at their residence,” the news release states.

Investigators went to the couple’s home in the 38500 block of 11th Street East in Palmdale and found the woman had suffered trauma to her upper body and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. Her identity has not yet been released.

“After further investigation by homicide detectives, the suspect Neil Edgar, a male white, 41 years old, has been arrested and charged with murder,” the news release states.

Edgar is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

–