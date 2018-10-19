Gazebo dedicated to former hospital employee

LANCASTER – Alpha Charter Guild Founding President Marjorie Archer and hospital staff dedicated the Claudia Brower Memorial Garden and Gazebo on the hospital grounds in memory of her daughter, former Antelope Valley Hospital employee Claudia Brower.

The gazebo and garden, whose construction was funded by Archer via a $50,000 donation to the AVH Foundation, are located between the main hospital entrance and the adjacent medical office building. Brower was a hospital employee for several years before passing away due to cancer.

Archer dedicated the gazebo for all parents who have lost a child.

