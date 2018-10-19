Driver killed after drifting into oncoming traffic

ROSAMOND – A 61-year-old man died Thursday night after his vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and caused a three-vehicle collision on Sierra Highway in the Rosamond area, authorities said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, on Sierra Highway north of Avenue A, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on Sierra Highway when his vehicle drifted to the left, crossed into the southbound lane, and collided head-on with a Chevy Tahoe. During the collision sequence, the Tahoe was struck by a Subaru WRX that was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway behind the Tahoe, the CHP report states.

The driver of the Grand Marquis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 61-year-old man from Rosamond, according to the CHP report.

The Chevy Tahoe’s driver, 40-year-old Maria Salcedo Guerra of Lancaster, suffered major injuries; and two passengers in the Tahoe — 40-year-old Jaime Robles, and a 2-year-old boy, both of Lancaster — sustained minor injuries, the CHP report states.

The driver of the Subaru WRX, a 21-year-old Rosamond man, also sustained minor injuries. All injured parties were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

This collision is still under investigation.

