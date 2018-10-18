The circus is in town!



PALMDALE – Death-defying acrobats, daredevils, flying trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, and more will deliver nonstop action and adventure under the big top for five days in Palmdale, starting today!

Circus Vargas’ animal-free production — themed “Dreaming of Pirates!” — runs from Thursday, Oct. 18, to Monday, Oct. 22, at the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard. The all new production features “a fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages,” according to a news release by Circus Vargas.

Show schedule

Thursday, Oct. 18 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19 – 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 – 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 – 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22 – 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults for bleacher seating (first come, first served). Arena, reserved ringside, and VIP seating are available for an added price. For all Circus Vargas performance dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the Antelope Valley Mall.

Spectators who arrive 30 minutes early will be treated to an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Attendees can also meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance, and can capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with their favorite cast members.

