Gun found in backpack at Lancaster middle school, student apprehended

LANCASTER – A student was apprehended at a middle school in Lancaster Thursday morning after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack, officials said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Gifford C. Cole Middle School, according to a news release from the Eastside Union School District.

“Administrators were notified that a student may have brought a weapon to school. School administrators immediately called the district’s assigned School Resource Officer through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and they conducted an investigation,” the news release states.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and school officials searched the backpack of one student and found a handgun. The student was immediately apprehended for involvement in this matter,” the news release states.

No other students were identified as being involved, and no students or staff were injured in connection with the incident, according to the news release.

Information regarding the student’s age or gender was not disclosed.

A watch commander at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station confirmed that an incident took place at Gifford C. Cole Middle School on Thursday but released no further information, citing the “active ongoing investigation.”

“Eastside Union School District and school administrators wish to thank everyone for their concern and continued diligence. The safety of all our students and staff is our number one priority,” Superintendent Dr. Joshua L. Lightle stated in the news release.

Editor’s Note: We will update this story if more information becomes available.

