LANCASTER – A student was apprehended at a middle school in Lancaster Thursday morning after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack, officials said.
The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Gifford C. Cole Middle School, according to a news release from the Eastside Union School District.
“Administrators were notified that a student may have brought a weapon to school. School administrators immediately called the district’s assigned School Resource Officer through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and they conducted an investigation,” the news release states.
“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and school officials searched the backpack of one student and found a handgun. The student was immediately apprehended for involvement in this matter,” the news release states.
No other students were identified as being involved, and no students or staff were injured in connection with the incident, according to the news release.
Information regarding the student’s age or gender was not disclosed.
A watch commander at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station confirmed that an incident took place at Gifford C. Cole Middle School on Thursday but released no further information, citing the “active ongoing investigation.”
“Eastside Union School District and school administrators wish to thank everyone for their concern and continued diligence. The safety of all our students and staff is our number one priority,” Superintendent Dr. Joshua L. Lightle stated in the news release.
Editor’s Note: We will update this story if more information becomes available.
5 comments for "Gun found in backpack at Lancaster middle school, student apprehended"
Sandra says
I wonder why the kid brought a gun to school. For every action, there is a reaction.
Lisa Booth says
well that’s just great. It’s an everyday thing now a days but this is to close to home as my son attends this school and their has been know notification to alert us parents of this happening… The whole thing of parents, students and schools working together means nothing if the school doesn’t notify us of this going on. Very Dissapointed !!!!
Tim Scott says
Apparently at least one parent is so careless as to allow their middle school aged offspring to get access to a handgun. I’d say the performance of parents is more disappointing than the performance of school in this event.
Diane Brinkmeier says
How do we know if that person’s friends are involved in it or not. I think the kids need to be questioned and see if there involved or knew about this situation. One of the friends can have one too.
Cole Middle School Gun Club says
Handgun play during recess is part of the school district’s plan of getting more student engagement.