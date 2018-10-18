Free concert featuring students from “Lancaster Turns the Tables” DJ workshop

LANCASTER – A live concert showcasing the skillsets of local students who took a free DJ course will take place this Saturday in Lancaster.

The free concert kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Los Angeles County’s Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

It will showcase students from the Lancaster Turns the Tables DJ course, a 9-week workshop taught by Lynnée Denise, an industry professional with over 20 years of experience, both as an educator and an international DJ instructor. Students learned DJ skills and business skills, gained hands-on experience using state-of-the-art equipment, and will perform Saturday, Oct. 20, as a celebration of their achievements.

The Turns the Tables DJ Lab series was launched at the Compton Library in February 2017 and has expanded to other county libraries. The free course offers professionally-instructed classes designed to inspire a future generation of creators and cultural influencers, while offering students the practical tools necessary to launch successful small businesses and careers. The course is designed for beginners, aged 15 to 21.

“Through this DJ course, our young customers can gain valuable skills, receive business training, and enjoy a collaborative creative experience with their peers,” stated Skye Patrick, LA County Library Director. “After the successful run of the program in Compton, South Whittier, San Fernando, East Los Angeles and now Lancaster, our goal is to continue expanding the DJ workshop series to other communities in our service area,” Patrick added.

For more information about the Turns the Tables DJ Lab series, visit LACountyLibrary.org/DJLab.

