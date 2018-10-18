“Dracula the Musical” opens this weekend at The Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present Dracula the Musical at The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East in Palmdale.

Performances will be held Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

“Join us for this classic horror tale set to song and dance,” stated Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “It’s Mel Brooks meets Gilbert and Sullivan meets Monty Python. Dracula is after Mina, and people don’t grasp the danger she’s in until Van Helsing arrives. Everyone must rescue Mina when she’s abducted by Dracula and whisked to his castle. This delightful spoof of the classic horror tale is an unparalleled romp from start to finish.”

Tickets are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com and are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors, student and military, and $14 for ages 12 and under.

For more information call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661/267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

