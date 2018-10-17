The Antelope Valley Times

Driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash

The car landed upside down after careening off the freeway on-ramp on Wednesday, Oct. 17. [Image via AV News Crew]
LANCASTER – A 28-year-old Palmdale man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster, authorities said.

The time of the traffic collision is still unknown, but officers were dispatched around 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, to the Avenue L onramp to the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Preliminary information indicates the driver was in a 2004 Honda Accord headed eastbound on Avenue L at an unknown speed when he entered the southbound SR-14 on-ramp, veered left and hit a concrete raised curb, according to the CHP report.

“Following this impact, the Honda traveled out of control and into a culvert located between the main portion of Avenue L and the on-ramp. The Honda subsequently collided [with] a tree,” the CHP report states.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 28-year-old Hispanic man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.

[AV News Crew]

