LANCASTER – A 28-year-old Palmdale man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster, authorities said.
The time of the traffic collision is still unknown, but officers were dispatched around 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, to the Avenue L onramp to the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Preliminary information indicates the driver was in a 2004 Honda Accord headed eastbound on Avenue L at an unknown speed when he entered the southbound SR-14 on-ramp, veered left and hit a concrete raised curb, according to the CHP report.
“Following this impact, the Honda traveled out of control and into a culvert located between the main portion of Avenue L and the on-ramp. The Honda subsequently collided [with] a tree,” the CHP report states.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 28-year-old Hispanic man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
25 comments for "Driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash"
CT says
Eve says
Are you people serious? Didn’t anyone ever teach you manners or respect? Unreal to see the conversations here. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then shut up and keep it to yourselves.
Sad to hear of loss of life.
Jose says
… thee muchacho, he was driving down thee road. But, it was time for a siesta. He drink too much cerveza. And, thee gringos, they should not make the roads do so many circles. And, thee car, it goes off thee road, all by itself.
Alexis says
Was this absolutey necessary? Someone LOST THEIR LIFE, why dont you go find some purpose to yours.
Esther says
Wow. The lack of sensitivity over a human life is so disappointing. God help us all.
RF says
I have an ’04 Accord, how the seats look?
Jenn says
You sur are a dick
Jenn says
*sir
Tim Scott says
I figured that was “sure.” Thanks for the correction.
Zoonk says
Oh, a Honda. Not surprised.
Alexis says
Oh, someone hiding behind a computer screen and fake name-not surprised.
Timothy says
Oh look, a tough guy, a contradiction, not impressed.
Laughing says
Saw the tow rigs pulling the truck on way back from lunch.
World Rally Championship says
“The car landed upside down after careening off the freeway on-ramp…”
I’m glad that no one else was injured or killed by this driver.
Laura says
Proven time and time again, there are three things Mexicans are fundamentally unable to handle: their women; their alcohol; their cars.
Kelly says
Seems like a pretty unnecessary comment Laura!
Someone lost their life
Johana says
The racist tried it. Bye Becky.
Zorp says
I hope your kids marry a Mexican one day Laura you fat cow.
Amanda s says
Lets prey her white son dont shoot up a shool..
Julie says
why do you assume Laura is white? I know many African American, Asian, and Indonesian woman named Laura.
Michelle says
Linda. Cee You Next Tuesday.
Joe says
I’m really hoping you haven’t reproduced and don’t plan to Laura , the world needs people like you to die off. You’re truly the ugly scum of the earth and your family and people around you should be ashamed and disgusted by you.
Alexis says
Hello Laura,
Thank you so much for your insincerity and lack of respect for human life- its truly appreciated! As a close family friend of this man that died, I say this from the bottom of my heart… have fun in hell! Now, as a Mexican-American woman whom, despite popular belief, does not need to be handled by a man, can handle my alcohol, and drives a brand new car without a single dent on it… you are a C U N T.
Have a fantastic day.
Theres says
Very well said.
Jasmine says