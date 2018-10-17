County updates smoking restrictions to include vaping, pot

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to update anti-smoking ordinances to include e-cigarettes and marijuana.

The new rules banning vaping and smoking e-cigarettes and marijuana at all outdoor dining areas of restaurants and bars in unincorporated county areas and on the periphery of any county facility are expected to be adopted early next year.

They “will apply to an estimated 825 restaurants, nearly 20 percent of which have outdoor dining areas,” according to Barbara Osborne, communications director for Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who authored the motion.

“Pollutants from e-cigarettes and cannabis can cause health problems, not only for users, but also for those exposed to secondhand smoke,” Kuehl said.

“It’s time to extend the current safeguards that apply to tobacco so that they also apply to vaping and recreational cannabis in order to protect the health of the restaurant-going public as well as our 100,000 strong county workforce, and the millions of men, women and children who come to county buildings for services.”

Said Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion’s co-author: “Nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of L.A. County residents. By closing loopholes of smoke-free zones in unincorporated L.A. County, modernizing the definition of smoking to reflect the use of cannabis and e-smoking devices, and curbing the uses of smoking products in public spaces, L.A. County residents are better able to enjoy cleaner, healthier air.

“No one should have to worry about the harmful effects of secondhand smoke while walking to school or work, or enjoying a meal in a restaurant,” Solis added.

