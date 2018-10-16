“Yappy Hour Howl-O-Ween” at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Yappy Hour Howl-O-Ween” this Saturday at the Yellen Dog Park.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. Admission is free.

Dogs are invited to get dressed up in their scariest, most original or best overall costume. A photo area will be available for selfies or family portraits. Games will be available and socializing is encouraged.

Yellen Dog Park hours are from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

