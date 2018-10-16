“Friend Your Library” membership drive underway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library is holding a “Friend Your Library” membership drive through the month of October.

For National Friends of Libraries Week 2018, the Friends of the Palmdale City Library invites the Palmdale community to “Friend Your Library” in October and automatically be entered in a drawing for great prizes. All new and renewing members are eligible.

“It is through the strength of our membership and our volunteers that we are able to support the library,” stated Friends President Tina Victory. “When you ‘Friend Your Library’ you also make new friends.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org or call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

