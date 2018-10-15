Ribbon cutting held for veteran preferred apartments

PALMDALE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently to celebrate the opening of a new affordable veteran preferred apartment complex located at 509 and 515 East Ave Q-6.

The complex consists of eight units ranging from single bedroom to three bedroom units which were rehabilitated for veteran-preferred housing with the assistance of a loan from the Housing Authority of the city of Palmdale. The affordable units are to meet the needs of veteran families who are looking for quality rental housing.

Located within the city of Palmdale’s 3rd Focus Neighborhood, the apartments are near other recent rehabilitation projects, including The Dream Center and Jimmy’s Place rehabilitated by AV Youth, the Yucca Neighborhood House and Gabriel’s House.

“Several years ago, the Estes Family approached the city about possibly rehabilitating eight vacant apartment units that could be designated for homeless veterans,” said Palmdale’s Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller. “We were able to come up with a housing rehabilitation loan of $160,000 from Palmdale Housing Authority housing funds, which were combined with funding provided by the Estes family to revitalize the property.”

“This is another example of a successful public/private partnership that is helping to revitalize our city and create a positive impact to the community,” said Councilmember Austin Bishop. “When residents see activity that increases the curb appeal and value of their neighborhood, it has a ripple effect that causes others to make positive changes.”

“Two of the biggest things facing our veterans are finding jobs and homes,” said Palmdale Assistant City Manager J.J. Murphy, who served as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for 20 years. “Today, I’ve got 22 reasons to be thankful to the Estes family. Yesterday, 22 veterans committed suicide and that will probably happen again today. That’s the national average. If more people like you and your wife did projects like this, then tomorrow maybe that number isn’t 22 anymore. This project has substantial impact on the future of veterans in the Antelope Valley.”

“We’re here today because veterans are out there protecting our rights,” said project/ apartment owner Joe Estes. “We get to do this because of them. I have veteran members in my family in every generation that go back before World War I , so this is something that I felt I needed to do.”

For more information on housing in the city of Palmdale, call the neighborhood services department at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale,]

