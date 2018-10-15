Nuri Amanatullah wins Palmdale’s mural contest

PALMDALE –Quartz Hill resident Nuri Amanatullah was selected as the winner of the city of Palmdale’s mural competition at an unveiling ceremony held Oct. 11 at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building.

The city’s mural competition contest was held over the summer. Participants were asked to submit artwork with a “Vintage/Retro California National Park Poster” theme.

Amanatullah’s winning work featured illustrations of Vasquez Rocks, DryTown Water Park, Littlerock Dam, Poncitlán Square, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, California Poppy Reserve, Devil’s Punchbowl, Saddleback Buttes and Palmdale Amphitheater. It is on display inside the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th Street West in Palmdale.

“Inspired by the aesthetic of the WPA-styled national park posters, I selected nine landmarks of the Antelope Valley — one landmark for each of the nine national parks in California — that embody the spirit of being in the outdoors while paying homage to the natural beauty of the Valley,” Amanatullah wrote in his entry form.

Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith presented Amanatullah with a certificate of achievement from Mayor Jim Ledford and a check for $1,000.

“This mural is a beautiful addition to the amazing public art collection in our city,” Smith said.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

