LANCASTER – A drunk driver has been sentenced to four years in prison for a crash in Littlerock last month that left a Navy petty officer dead just four days after his wedding.
Mickey Oden, 40, of Llano was sentenced in a Lancaster courtroom on Oct. 3, after pleading no contest on Sept. 19 to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Oden’s conviction stems from a traffic crash on Sept. 5 that claimed the life of 26-year-old motorcyclist Aaron Esala. It happened around 4 p.m. on State Route 138 near 72nd Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oden was driving a 2003 Nissan eastbound on the highway when he made a left turn in front of two Harley Davidson motorcyclists traveling west on the same road, the CHP reported. One of riders — Esala — collided with Oden’s car and was thrown from his bike. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other ride — 28-year-old James Seier — survived the crash, and Oden was arrested at the scene for drunk driving.
Esala, a U.S. Navy petty officer, had just married his longtime girlfriend, Amber, on Sept. 1 in Ashland, WI. He was on his way back to his base in Port Hueneme before starting a new assignment in Texas, according to media reports. Affectionately known as “Truck” to his fellow Seabees, Esala was “always willing to lend a hand to others, [and] he embodied the Seabee moto, ‘With compassion for others, we build, we fight for peace with freedom,'” according to Seabee Magazine.
2 comments for "Drunk driver gets 4 years for Littlerock crash that killed newlywed motorcyclist"
Grog says
“A drunk driver has been sentenced to four years in prison…”
At least the general public won’t have to worry about Mickey drinking and driving for the next four years.
JustBill says
RIP petty officer Esala