Detectives searching for “person of interest” related to human remains discovery

LITTLEROCK – Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman in relation to the discovery of the remains of three people found in Littlerock last week.
The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light and did not say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the same area in January. The causes of death are unknown, but detectives are investigating the fatalities as suspicious.
Investigators have narrowed their focus to one person of interest – Guzman – who previously lived at the location where the human remains were found, according to a news release from the Sheriff’ s Information Bureau.
Guzman is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California License Plate 6SCD663.
“Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.
Guzman is wanted for questioning regarding the human remains, found Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 30900 block of 106th Street. The property had a burned-out structure and car on it.
Detectives are also continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the suspicious disappearance of two men and a woman in that area, but have not disclosed whether the cases are related.
Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu went missing in January and left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities.
The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, where all three lived, and their cell phones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.
A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three, who were presumed dead after they disappeared. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the reward, said the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
DHS says
“Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman…”
Guzman is most likely in Meshtleeko.
Tim Scott says
“It’s obvious he saw the news or his cartel boss who lives in Little Rock alerted him.”
Really? Not to suggest this might be simpler, but maybe when the house burned down he decided to find somewhere else to live.
John C says
Most commenters on this page seem to struggle with the concept of Occam’s Razor.
I enjoy reading your comments most of the time Tim. Your level of patience is amazing.
Ccommon Sense says
Its obvious what is happening. It will get worse before it gets better. People who don’t deserve things happening to them will happen. Anybody related to these people need to be aware if they met the person who did this is in danger as well. Any loose ends will be tied up…
I witnessed 2 Latino men walk up to a man and offer him $ if he was hard timing it and a job working.
Last night I witnessed a girl being ubucted.
Be careful, and aware of your surroundings, people you choose to be friends with.
David_Davis says
There is always the possibility he was a cartel hitman who lived in Little Rock and those are probably not the only people he murdered. He could be responsible for the murders of Monique Figueroa and Jose Ahumada. He most likely is headed back to Mexico. It’s obvious he saw the news or his cartel boss who lives in Little Rock alerted him.
CIA says
You could be correct because there is no reasonable motive to kill three innocent people. He could have been friends with them and he might have told them of his previous murders and his cartel connection. He might have decided they knew too much. The owner of the property definitely has cartel connections because he or she allowed him to stay on the property and he or she didn’t alert law enforcement about the burned house or car.
Tom says
Damn Dave sounds like your sprung on the cartel. Any hit man is not going to leave evidence epically three bodies where he lives.
Blake says
Why do you think they have been murdered too? They are still being searched for..no one has said they are dead
Alexis says
David…According to another article, a lot of expensive items were showing up at that property. This was happening months ago, and the police came and took all the items.
Get story telling off this site says
Mr Davis. your accusations of a so called cartel in Littlerock and a high ranking official in Quartz Hill is all false. FX is filming a remake of Sons of Anarchy in the AV using fake Mexican bikers and a few acting cartel members. You can’t believe everything you see on tv. I bet you never even taken a drive through Littlerock. Let alone Quartz Hill. If these bodies were connected to a cartel. There would have been federal government officials out there with the Sheriff. Three days of news coverage and not one FBI, DEA or ATF agent in sight. Quit your BS lies because you just might piss off a real mafia and your dumb ass posted your full name in a town of not that many white people named David.
Alexis says
There is some truth in what he says, and, it is not all false. There were government officials out there in Littlerock with the Sheriff. They were out there months ago, also, and I would suggest you read other news sources. As far as BS lies, well, It’s really not a good idea if you want the unadulterated truth, to read the comments (opinions) that any of us post. That is unless it is backed up with unbiased factual sources.
Laughing says
I do not live in Arkansas.
It is Littlerock, all one word ya maroon.
Alexis says
David…With all the verbal abuse thrown at you, you continue undaunted with your opinions. Patience isn’t required, because you have a right to post your opinions like the rest of us. I can say, you don’t fire back at the others with the same name-calling that is directed at you.