Detectives searching for “person of interest” related to human remains discovery

LITTLEROCK – Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman in relation to the discovery of the remains of three people found in Littlerock last week.

The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light and did not say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the same area in January. The causes of death are unknown, but detectives are investigating the fatalities as suspicious.

Investigators have narrowed their focus to one person of interest – Guzman – who previously lived at the location where the human remains were found, according to a news release from the Sheriff’ s Information Bureau.

Guzman is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California License Plate 6SCD663.

“Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

Guzman is wanted for questioning regarding the human remains, found Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 30900 block of 106th Street. The property had a burned-out structure and car on it.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the suspicious disappearance of two men and a woman in that area, but have not disclosed whether the cases are related.

Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu went missing in January and left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities.

The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, where all three lived, and their cell phones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.

A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three, who were presumed dead after they disappeared. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the reward, said the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Previous related stories:

Remains of three people found near Littlerock

Remains found near Littlerock, unclear if they’re human

Detective seeking help in local missing persons case, $20K reward

LA County offers $20,000 to find 3 missing, presumed dead

–