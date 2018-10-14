Tom Pepaj: “Go get ‘em Fox!”

Dear Editor,

I’d like to commend candidate Steve Fox on his stand to cut the gas tax, cut the real property tax and reduce our water bills for our area.

Now typically these promises come from a Republican who, once elected, are out-voted in California legislation.

But Fox, a conservative, is a Democrat. Fox had success in 2012 when he served us in the Legislature and brought millions of dollars in an aerospace tax credit to create jobs. He also got the governor to return $2.7 million to the city of Palmdale and got the governor to create a state prison in California City to house 2,300 prisoners so they would not be released on us.

I like Fox’s position that instead of getting us millions of dollars, he gets the state to not just take millions of dollars from us.

Go get ‘em Fox!

Tom Pepaj

Republican

NOTE: Read all “Letters to the Editor” in support of 36th Assembly District candidate Steve Fox here.

Paid for by Steve Fox for Assembly 2018. I’m Steve Fox and I approve this message. Committee number 1395630. 42156 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534.