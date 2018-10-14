Local residents write letters in support of Assembly candidate Steve Fox

Dear Editor,

This is Sharon Fox, Steve Fox’s wife. None of Lackey’s lies are true. My husband and two women were all sued. They did nothing wrong. They didn’t cost the public one penny. Tom Lackey on the other hand cost the city of Palmdale over $7 million in legal fees because he refused to follow the law and break the city up into districts.

Lackey is slandering my husband to take attention away from the fact that Lackey is an ineffective legislator. He got two bills through for parking tickets and a resolutions for Lincoln’s birthday.

While my husband, Steve Fox, brought us millions of dollars for our aerospace programs and $30 million to help our environment.

I trust my husband with the members of our family, I don’t trust Lackey with our daughter or our granddaughters.

–Sharon Fox

Dear Editor,

I’d like to commend candidate Steve Fox on his stand to cut the gas tax, cut the real property tax and reduce our water bills for our area.

Now typically these promises come from a republican who, once elected, are out-voted in California legislation.

But Fox, a conservative, is a Democrat. Fox had success in 2012 when he served us in the Legislature and brought millions of dollars in an aerospace tax credit to create jobs. He also got the governor to return $2.7 million to the city of Palmdale and got the governor to create a state prison in California City to house 2,300 prisoners so they would not be released on us.

I like Fox’s position that instead of getting us millions of dollars, he gets the state to not just take millions of dollars from us.

Go get ‘em Fox!

— Tom Pepaj, Republican

Dear Editor,

I want to commend former Assemblymember Steve Fox for his proposed program to protect our children’s school.

Fox wants the state to allocate funds to put cameras in each school so that danger to our children can be spotted and prevented.

Fox also wants to put metal detectors in our schools. If metal detectors are good enough for protecting airlines, then surely, they are good enough to protect our children.

Fox wants sheriff’s [deputies] to be constantly on patrol of our schools.

Thank you, Steve Fox, for fighting to protect our children.

— Marie Brown

Dear Editor,

It was the night before Christmas and our grandson Dylan who has come to live with us years ago was not gone. His father has asked to see Dylan for Christmas. Thinking nothing of it, we let Dylan see his dad. But January hit, and [when] we called to see how Dylan was, his father informed us that he had adopted Dylan out and that Dylan had been sent to another state.

Obviously panicked, I called Dylan’s mother (who was living with Dylan’s brother in Orange County). Dylan’s mom and I opened the Yellow Pages and found Attorney Steve Fox. Mr. Fox told us how his own grandson had been taken to an unknown part of Texas and how Mr. Fox and his family got little Joseph Fox back.

Mr. Fox and his head secretary, Robin, worked night and day and got just the right paperwork into court.

When the day of court came, there were two large adoption firms who had been paid by a wealthy family sitting in the courtroom. Dylan’s brother went up to my son Eric and said “why did you sell my brother?”

The adoption attorney, through rules and regulations, tried to convince the court that Dylan’s father has the right to send Dylan out of state to be adopted. Then Attorney Steve Fox stood up and gave a speech that must have opened up the heavens, because the judge then ordered that Dylan come home from the snow in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Since that time, Dylan came back and, with his mother’s approval, we adopted Dylan so that this could never happen again.

Thank God for Mr. Steve Fox and his secretary (“Foxman and Robin”). I am now his number one campaigner for the State Assembly.

— Sharon Chavez

Dear Editor,

Fellow veterans, I’m currently the Chapter 5 commander of the Disabled American Veterans. I run the “Coffee for Veterans” and I help a great number of disabled veterans.

Because veterans are my first priority, I have endorsed the only assembly candidate that has helped veterans and continues to do so. That person is Steve Fox.

When Steve, a Democrat, was in the Assembly, he sat on the Assembly’s Veteran’s Committee and authored a veterans’ transition program. Steve Fox even co-authored a $600 million bond for homeless veterans.

Steve’s father was a World War II veteran and he keeps his commitment to his father’s memories. Steve Fox is now pushing to have legislation where veterans can go to any hospital free of charge.

Mr. Fox’s opponent, Tom Lackey, has never done anything for veterans. I ask you to join the veterans I work with and support Steve Fox, the veteran’s candidate.

Sincerely yours,

Ron Baker

Commander DVA Chapter 5

Dear Editor,

Christopher Hubbard, the violent sex predator, is gone!

My fellow community members protested his presence for a year. Our efforts paid off.

I want to thank my fellow community members for protesting, and especially former Assemblyman Steve Fox.

Former Assemblyman Steve Fox backed our community and our cause to stop violent sex predators from coming into our neighborhood. He joined our protest and took the state lead in fighting these predators.

Steve fox wrote and got passed, Assembly Bill 1610, which gave our local district the ability to argue in other county courts to stop predators from being dumped here.

Thank you, former Assemblyman Steve Fox!

— Sharon Duvernay

Dear Editor,

It may not be right, but the California State Assembly is made up of two-thirds Democrats.

This means that only major Democratic bills get passed and become laws. This may be why conservative Democratic former Assembly member Steve Fox got millions of state dollars brought to our district and why Republican Tom Lackey has brought us nothing.

The reason may be just as simple as Fox had good ideas like the space tax credit, returning millions of dollars to our district of development funds, and Lackey’s bills weren’t great (i.e. parking ticket enforcement and a resolution recognizing Lincoln’s birthday.)

In any case, I support the person who gets things done and that would be Steve Fox for Assembly.

— Marie Brown

Dear Editor,

Steve Fox is the voter’s candidate.

Steve Fox, whose father was a World War II veteran, said his way to help give back to our veterans was for him to serve as a member of the State Assembly’s Veteran’s Committee.

Fox said that, while on the committee, he authored two bills to help veterans — one being a Transition Assistance bill.

Fox also co-authored a $600 million bond for housing veterans. Further, Fox also supported a bill to pay for additional employees to help the federal government process veterans’ claims.

Fox stated that we cannot do enough to thank our veterans for their service.

— Tom Pepaj, Republican

Dear Editor,

Assemblyman Steve Fox is the man in the middle. Steve didn’t represent a political party. He represented the people of our district.

Fox was a Republican for 30 years, then changed his party affiliation to being a Democrat and won his election to the California State Assembly.

While in office, Fox’s votes were dead center between the two parties. He took polls from voters many times on how to vote.

His legislation brought us jobs, and he lobbied and got us a new education funding formula that gave our area a larger portion of the state’s education budget.

We need the guy who represents our interests in a positive, common sense, accomplishment-oriented way. We need a man who reflects our values. We need Steve Fox back in the State Assembly.

— Marie Brown

Dear Editor,

“Cut our taxes!”

That is Assembly candidate Steve Fox’s battle cry and that is why I am voting for him.

Steve was a Republican for 30 years. He changed parties and was then elected to be the most conservative Democrat in the state legislature. In 2012, he became the only Democrat endorsed by the NRA.

Steve Fox is the only person capable of convincing our liberal Democratic legislature to lower taxes for our area. He wants to cut the gas tax, lower our real property taxes, reduce our water and electric bills, and eliminate the fire taxes.

Vote for the anti-tax candidate Steve Fox.

Tom Pepaj, Republican

