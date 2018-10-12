UPDATE: Remains of three people found near Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – Coroner’s and sheriff’s investigators located the remains of three people at a property near Littlerock on Friday.

The causes of death were unknown, but detectives were investigating the fatalities as suspicious, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Homicide Detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest related to this case. Information regarding the persons of interest will not be released,” the news release states.

None of the three people have been publicly identified, and a coroner’s office spokeswoman said the case was under a security hold.

Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, to the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area known as Juniper Hills, according to sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga. The property had a burned-out structure and car on it.

The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light and did not say if the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the same area in January.

A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three, who went missing in January and were presumed dead after they disappeared.

Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities.

The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, where all three lived. Their cell phones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the reward, said the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.

