Remains found near Littlerock; unclear if they are human

LITTLEROCK – Investigators resumed their search Friday morning at a property near Littlerock to determine if remains found there are human.

Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, to the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area known as Juniper Hills, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The property had a burned-out structure and car on it, according to a news videographer, who said investigators used orange flags to mark several locations on the property.

Arteaga called the investigation “active and ongoing.”

The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light.

–