Metrolink CEO announces plans to retire

LOS ANGELES – Metrolink CEO Art Leahy announced Friday he will retire in January from the agency he has led since 2015.

Leahy, who began his career as a bus driver for the Southern California Rapid Transit District, eventually became chief operations officer of that agency, and went on to serve as CEO of Metro, general manager of Metro Transit in Minneapolis-St. Paul and CEO of the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Leahy, 69, will officially step down on Jan. 4. Until a replacement is selected, Metrolink General Counsel Don Del Rio and Chief Financial Officer Ronnie Campbell will serve as interim co-CEOs.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Art for his dedication to this agency and to the people in our six-county service area,” Metrolink board chair Andrew Kotyuk said. “I commend him on the authority’s many accomplishments under his leadership.”

–