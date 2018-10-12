Lancaster man killed in motorcycle crash on SR-138

PALMDALE – A man riding a motorcycle was killed Thursday night in a collision with a Dodge Durango on state Route 138 , authorities said.

Arthur Appleby, 55, of Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, on state Route 138 near 245th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Investigators determined the driver of the Durango, identified as Abigail Lua, 23, of Palmdale, was traveling eastbound on Route 138 when she veered over the double yellow lines and collided with Appleby’s motorcycle, which was traveling westbound, the CHP report states.

Appleby was ejected over a concrete bridge wall and collided with a metal/barbed wire fence on the northeast dirt shoulder near the California Aqueduct, the CHP said.

After the collision, Lua veered to the left, then back to the right where she drove off the south shoulder and landed down an embankment just east of the Aqueduct. She was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

A preliminary investigation found that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

*City News Service contributed to this report.

