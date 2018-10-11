Lancaster man charged with trying to threaten Sen. Dianne Feinstein

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was charged Thursday with trying to threaten U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein‘s life, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Steven Shaver, 47, allegedly e-mailed a threat to the longtime senator on Sept. 30, prosecutors said.

He is set to be arraigned Friday, Oct. 12, in a Lancaster courtroom on one felony count each of attempted criminal threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The criminal complaint alleges that Shaver was convicted in 1991 of grand theft.

Shaver was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 9, by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

If convicted as charged, Shaver could face a potential maximum sentence of more than three years in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

