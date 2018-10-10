Mural unveiling this Thursday at Marie Kerr Park Community Building

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to attend a free mural unveiling this Thursday.

It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th Street West in Palmdale.

The unveiling is the culmination of the city’s mural competition contest which was held this summer. Participants were asked to submit artwork with a “Vintage/Retro California National Park Poster” theme.

The winning submission and the artist will be introduced at the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy music and light refreshment.

“Join us as we introduce the latest addition to the amazing public art collection in our city,” stated Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–