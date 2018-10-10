Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thieves

If you recognize these females, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for grant theft.

They are accused of stealing from a local business.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)/