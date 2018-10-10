LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
Attempt to ID – Suspected thieves
If you recognize these females, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspects are wanted for grant theft.
They are accused of stealing from a local business.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)/
4 comments for "Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted"
Tammy says
Napoleon Dynamite
Five Finger Discount says
The woman wearing the green jacket/pink top is Shaniqua Johnson. The other women in the “Vans” pullover is Eboni Washington. They reside in the AV.
some guy says
Who can remember what popular movie had a character named Shaniqua Johnson? Hint: Best Picture 2004
No cheating :)
some guy says
Oops, that oscar was in 2006..