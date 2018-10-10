Four hurt in crash at the end of chase

LITTLEROCK – Four people, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash that happened during the pursuit of a reckless driving suspect.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the intersection of 95th Street East and Avenue R, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The chase began after a CHP officer traveling westbound on Palmdale Boulevard near 50th Street East spotted an eastbound BMW with paper plates that was “passing on the right shoulder and at a high rate of speed,” according to the CHP report.

“[The officer] activated the code 3 lights in an attempt to slow down the driver of the BMW. The driver of the BMW accelerated as he passed the patrol vehicle’s location,” the CHP report states.

The officer made a U-turn and gave chase, and the high-speed pursuit traveled through various streets in Palmdale and continued east into Littlerock, with the BMW driver running several stop signs along the way, according to the CHP report.

As the pursuit continued southbound on 95th Street East, the BMW driver ran a posted stop sign at Avenue R and slammed into a 2017 Ford Mustang. The collision sent the Mustang careening into a 2013 Dodge Durango that was stopped facing northbound at the intersection, the CHP report states.

The Durango’s driver, 39-year-old Alicia Soto of Littlerock, and her passenger, a 2-year-old girl, both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The Mustang’s driver, 18-year-old Angel Pelayo of Littlerock, also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The BMW driver, 27-year-old Eduardo Murillo Duran of Littlerock, sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital. A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the BMW was not transported, CHP Officer Gil Hernandez told a news videographer at the scene.

Duran will be facing multiple charges, including felony evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to the CHP report.

At one point during the chase, Duran tried to ram a second CHP vehicle that responded to assist in the pursuit, Hernandez said.

The intersection of 95th Street East and Avenue R was closed for approximately four hours on Wednesday to allow the officers to conduct their investigation.

[* City News Service contributed to this report.]

–