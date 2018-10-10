$440,703 Mega Millions ticket sold at Palmdale retailer

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will grow to $548 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at Cig World, located at 3011 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale, and is worth $440,703, the California Lottery announced.

Three others tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, one each in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and the Mega number was 18. The estimated jackpot was $470 million.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–