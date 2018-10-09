Palmdale road overlay projects continue this week and next

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is continuing a series of road overlay projects during October. The work consists of a two-inch grind and overlay of various arterial street segments in Palmdale, providing a new driving surface on over 1.9 million square feet of streets. The project contractor is Granite Construction Company.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with traffic control and closure possibly in place overnight.

Projects for Oct. 8 through 14 include:

— Outside lane closure (both directions) on 25th St. East, from Ave. S to Ave. R-4, both directions, for resurfacing work on Oct. 8 and 9. Contractor will be working during the day, but the lane closures will remain in place overnight. Inside lanes will remain open for travelers.

— Outside lane closure (both directions) on 25th St East, from Ave. R-4 to ~550’ south of Palmdale Blvd., for resurfacing work on Oct 9 and 10. Contractor will be working during the day, but the lane closures will remain in place overnight. Inside lanes will remain open for travelers.

— Full closure of a section of Technology Drive, all lanes from 3rd St. East to 5th St. West, for resurfacing work on Oct. 10, 11 and 12. Detour signs will be posted. Contractor will be working during the day, but the closure will remain in place overnight.

— Inside lane closure (both directions) on Ave. M, from 25th St. East to 45th St. East, for resurfacing work on Oct 12, 13 and 14. Contractor will be working during the day, but the lane closures will remain in place overnight. Outside lanes will remain open. All lanes will be reopened by 5:30 pm on Sunday evening.

Projects for Oct. 15 through 17 include:

— Inside lane closure (both directions) on 25th St. East, from Ave. S to Ave. R-4, both directions, for resurfacing work on Oct. 15 and 16. Contractor will be working during the day, but the lane closures will remain in place overnight. Outside lanes will remain open.

— Inside lane closure (both directions) on 25th St. East, from Ave. R-4 to ~550’ south of Palmdale Blvd., for resurfacing work on Oct. 16 and 17. Contractor will be working during the day, but the lane closures will remain in place overnight. Outside lanes will remain open.

For all projects, the contractor will be working during the day, but the closure will remain in place overnight. Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs, stay alert, and expect delays.

For more information, contact Granite Construction at 661-726-4447 in reference to project numbers 734 and 748 or contact Marc Zuber at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

