Job recruitment Friday for Kinkisharyo International

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event this Friday for several positions for Kinkisharyo International in Palmdale.

The recruitment will start at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs. For interview time slots during the recruitment event, candidates should email their resumes to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org and enter the position of interest in the subject line.

Positions available include interior technician, exterior technician, sub-assembly technician, material handler, electronic (wire) technician, welder, and painter/auto body.

Qualified applicants should have a high school diploma or GED; knowledge and experience using hand, pneumatic and power tools; ability to read, interpret, and work from blueprints; two to five years’ experience in desired position; ability to perform physical demanding tasks and lift up to 50 pounds; experience in fabrication and/or assembly; availability to work various shifts, overtime, weekends as needed; and ability to pass a drug test and background check.

For more information, contact America’s Job Center at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

