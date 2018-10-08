LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County inspector general has launched an investigation into whether a Sheriff’s Department highway enforcement team engaged in racial profiling when it stopped thousands of innocent Latino drivers in search of drugs on the 5 Freeway, it was reported Monday.
The probe follows a report in the Los Angeles Times that nearly 70 percent of drivers stopped from 2012 through last year were Latino and that two- thirds of them had their vehicles searched — a rate far higher than motorists of other racial and ethnic groups.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis asked the inspector general and the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to conduct the review of the department’s Domestic Highway Enforcement Team.
“It’s deeply concerning that racial profiling could have been used on Latino drivers,” Solis said in a statement, adding that The Times’report warrants a deeper investigation.
In a statement, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said he was proud of the team’s work, which includes confiscating 3,500 pounds of drugs and rescuing six victims of human trafficking. He said he looks “forward to working closely with the inspector general to examine any issues of concern.”
“As someone who has dedicated my career to protecting the civil rights of all people, I am personally concerned about any allegation of racial and ethnic profiling and take very seriously questions about race and police procedures,” McDonnell said.
Inspector General Max Huntsman declined to comment on the scope of the review or how long it would take, The Times reported. Deputies on the team have denied racial profiling and insisted that they base their stops only on a person’s driving and other impartial factors.
13 comments for "Sheriff’s freeway arrests under investigation"
Roberto says
I don’t care what they, did because six victims of human trafficking were saved. That is all I need to hear. I am Hispanic and have been pulled over too, stop crying.
Tim Scott says
Well, they say that six victims of human trafficking were saved. If you have a friend who is undocumented riding in your car with you an overzealous prosecutor might charge you with “human trafficking.” Notice that they do NOT say that anyone was charged with kidnapping.
David Davis says
I heard the inspector general is on the payroll of the sinaloa drug cartel.
ROLLS ROYCE says
YOU NEED TO STOP DRINKING THAT INFOWARS SEEEMEN BRO
Tim Scott says
Too late. He drowned in it.
Columbus says
“The team was launched as a response to a spate of drug overdoses in the Santa Clarita area…”
From an article published by the LAT…
Alexis says
Illegal searches? If you don’t submit to a search, then it won’t go well for you.
GOD BLESS MUELLER says
ANOTHER REASON WE NEED ALEX VILLANUEVA AS SHERIFF JIM MCDONNELL HASNT DONE SHHHIT TO REFORM OUR SHERIFFS DEPT
Alexis says
There are some that do their job with great integrity, but too many out there need to be called out by their own, and exposed.
Alexis says
“Deputies on the team have denied racial profiling and insisted that they base their stops only on a person’s driving and other impartial factors.” Wow, load of cow pie!
Make America great again says
Well the words came from your mouth if they’re basing it off a person’s driving we all know Mexicans can’t drive good job shares
Tim Scott says
It appears that what is actually happening is making bigotry safe again rather than America great again.
Alexis says
No, the words came from the article, maga.