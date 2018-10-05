The big one is back! Circus Vargas comes to Palmdale Oct. 18

PALMDALE – Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale this month, delivering the ultimate entertainment extravaganza from Thursday, Oct. 18, to Monday, Oct. 22, at the Antelope Valley Mall.

This year’s production — themed “Dreaming of Pirates!” — will feature “a fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages,” according to a news release by Circus Vargas.

“Circus Vargas’ incredible new animal-free production highlights an amazing cast of world renowned performers, [including] death-defying acrobats, daredevils, flying trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, motorcycles and much, much more,” organizers stated in the news release.

The big top opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

Spectators who arrive 30 minutes early will be treated to an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Attendees can also meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance, and can capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with their favorite cast members.

General admission tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults for bleacher seating (first come, first served). Arena, reserved ringside, and VIP seating are available for an added price. For all Circus Vargas performance dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the Antelope Valley Mall.



