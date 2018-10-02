Tapestry stage musical acts announced for Kaleidoscope: Music & Art Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the music line-up for the Tapestry stage at the third annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Performing on the Tapestry stage will be Grammy nominee Lisa Haley & The Zydecats, Stone Soul, The High D Boys, Paddy’s Pig, Megan Tibbits and Jungle Fire.

“Diverse sounds by talented artists mark’s this year’s Tapestry stage musical lineup,” stated Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. “We are offering everything from Motown, Louisiana bayou, Irish folk, Indie/Soul, beat/funk and four part comedic harmonies. It’s going to be a day to remember as these incredible artists transform the stage into a fun-filled musical extravaganza.”

Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival is a unique event dedicated to the arts, both visual and performing. The event will feature two stages of live music, artisans, visual and performing arts, 3D wall paintings, Off the Canvas living masterpieces, Brush Strokes live studio classes, Young at Art upcycled art, ARTLIGHT, Art of the Brew craft beer, Art of the Vine wines, Fresh Made Market culinary & apothecary vendors, artisan food and much more.

The Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

About the Musicians

About Lisa Haley & The Zydekats

Since forming in 1995, nationally known Lisa Haley & the Zydekats are the most joyful Americana/Cajun/Zydeco band on tour today. A fourth-generation fiddler and three octave vocalist, Lisa began performing at age four. Her ancestors arrived in Roddy Bayou, Louisiana in 1718, and they’ve been fiddling ever since. Lisa Haley & the Zydekats have performed in more than 20 countries and have toured and/or recorded with multi-Grammy winner/producer KebMo’, Sir George Martin, Queen Ida, Rockin’ Sydney, Joe Simien, Brian Setzer, John Hiatt, Randy Newman, Lyle Lovett, Taj Mahal, Little Richard, Dave Koz, Al Rapone and a host of others. With eight albums to their credit, including their newest called “Joy Ride,” three have charted on Billboard. Their repertoire includes original tunes as well as Louisiana Bayou, jazz, French Celtic and R&B.

Stone Soul

Stone Soul’s spot-on renditions of timeless hits from legendary artists have brought them recognition as one of the best Classic Soul and Motown bands working today. Their talents have been called upon to support Stevie Wonder, The O’Jays, Diana Ross and BB King, as well as entertaining thousands at clubs, special events and corporate parties all over Southern California and beyond.

High D Boys

A banjo, a guitar, and a wash-tub! Add in four part harmony and it’s a recipe for the best musical comedy group this side of the Mississippi River. The High-D Boys originally started as a jazz duo, with Patrick Summers and Javier Alcontrar-Rojas on Ukulele. After one practice they decided to throw in comedy and then the ball started rolling to include two very capable musicians; Daniel Reyes on guitar and Phil Clevinger on the washtub bass. Though they were happy with the sound they had discovered, a wandering harmonizer named Robert Keil Blomker II found the High-D boys and convinced them through his majestic voice that they required yet another member. As time went by, founders Javier and Patrick ventured to distant lands seeking education and fortune, but all was well with the boys as they found a banjo playing paint store manager named Mike Kelly. Be prepared for a comedic show which at any time can include the moon walk, funny jokes, sarcastic remarks, flashy skills (Including Bo-Staff and rope), and of course, tasteful music to fill the longing heart. Their style ranges from the warm climates of Latin music to honky tonk and soothing ballads to hippity hop swing!

Paddy’s Pig

Formed at the curly-tailed end of the twentieth century, southern California-based Paddy’s Pig performs lively renditions of (mostly) traditional Irish and Celtic music, with a smattering of original Irish-flavored songs. They’ve entertained audiences all over southern California, from the SF Valley to San Diego, in pubs, concert halls, festivals, zoos, museums, backyards and beyond. Avoiding the “Paddy Punk” swagger of many of their contemporaries, as well as staid folk-song traditionalism’s, Paddy’s Pig brings a unique voice with broad appeal to the Celtic music world of southern California. Band members are: Missy Gibson: vocals, percussion; Mike Flanagan: vocals, mandolin, bouzouki, whistle; Damon Pipitone: drums, percussion, vocals; Marty Beal: acoustic and electric guitar, percussion, vocals; and Jon O’Hara: bass

Megan Tibbits

Megan was born into a family band called “Living Truth” and toured the country for twelve years, singing and playing instruments in a variety of venues. Ignited by her immersion in music, Megan began singing harmonies on albums by age six, playing piano by age seven, writing songs on guitar by age twelve, all the while studying harp, oboe, and saxophone. After graduating with a music degree from Cornerstone University, Megan joined the performance company “The Young Americans” and spent two years performing and teaching music in Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, and the United States. She then decided to make the move from her hometown of Caro, Michigan to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. In 2014, Megan made her television debut on ABC’s “Rising Star” where she advanced to the Top 12. She was also named “Female Singer/Songwriter of the Year” at the L.A. Music Awards and most recently was selected as the Idle Tuesdays Recording Studio Program Artist of the Year and released her debut album, Until I Fly.

Jungle Fire

Creating a melting pot of Afro-Caribbean and West African rhythms with a heavy break beat funk, Jungle Fire formed in 2011. Their 2014 debut LP titled “Tropicoso” was released to great critical acclaim, and their follow-up album “Jambú” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Latin charts in February 2017, leading to many features in films, commercials and TV shows including spots for VICE, Starbucks and the sound track to Lionsgate’s “How to Be a Latin Lover” with Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. Jungle Fire’s musicians have recorded, toured and/or played with Stevie Wonder, Breakestra, Ozomatli, Quantic, Alice Russell, De La Soul, La Santa Cecilia, Celia Cruz, LCD Soundsystem, U2, The Greyboy Allstars and Kelis among many others, and have shared the stage with the likes of Shuggie Otis, The Blackbyrds, Lee Fields, Charles Wright, Brownout and The Budos Band . Jungle Fire consists of Michael Duffy (percussion), Steve Haney (percussion), Alberto Lopez (percussion), Sam Halterman (drums), Joey Reina (bass), Sam Robles (baritone sax, flute), Otto Granillo (trombone), Judson McDaniel (guitar), Patrick Bailey (guitar) and Sean Billings (trumpet)

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]