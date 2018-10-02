Local job center to host recruitment event for Belcan

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event next week for Belcan in Valencia and Sylmar.

It’s starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Available long term positions and job duties include:

Manufacturing/Production: responsibilities include prepping glass, black tap, polycarbonate, black copper, urethane vinyl & film; soldering buspar and spot welder use; operating a glass washer, CNC urethane cutter and black copper machine; visually inspecting materials, performing adhesion tests and checking resistivity; performing start-ups, daily check lists, cleaning and routine maintenance; locating parts, delivering, and performing cycle counts on raw materials; creating and printing labels for parts, and using Excel spreadsheet.

Assembly/Production: duties include packing line, fast paced; visual inspection, small eye and hand detail; filling plastic tubes/creating molds; data entry into computers, warehouse work; some areas work directly with chemicals, very clean working environment; assembly/general labor; following preventive maintenance and clean work protocols.

Warehouse Associate: duties include sit-down and stand-up forklift experience; lifting heavy objects, including up to 60 lbs.; basic computer work for data entry; Microsoft Word/Excel; customer services duties; ensure accurate records are maintained for inventory; and general warehouse duties.

Job qualifications include having general labor experience, ability to follow verbal and written instruction in English; High School Diploma/GED; ability to lift up to 50 lbs.; working with solvents and chemicals; and computer experience. Applicants must be able to pass drug testing and background check and have reliable transportation. Compensation for manufacturing/production and assembly/production is $13.25/hr. and warehouse associate is $14/hr.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess and bring right-to-work documents, a valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card, and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

