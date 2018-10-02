Help create the theme for AV Fair 2019

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Fair officials are now accepting theme slogans for the 2019 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.

The overarching theme for the 2019 AV Fair is “Sweet.”

Entry slogan’s must be five words or less and be specifically related to the subject or word “sweet.” Contestants may enter multiple theme ideas on a single entry, and all entries are date-stamped by the A.V. Fair staff as they are entered. If there are duplicate entries of the same theme, the entry submitted first will be included in the competition.

“Every year we receive hundreds of fun, and extremely creative theme slogans from the public that help shape the annual A.V. Fair branding and marketing efforts,” stated Antelope Valley Fair CEO, Dan Jacobs. “The competition is always fierce, and the selection process is very spirited with the Antelope Valley Fair Association Directors tasked with selecting the winner, which is not an easy thing to do. We’re all looking forward to seeing this year’s entries and wish all of the contestants the best of luck.”

How to enter

Entry submissions can be entered online at avfair.com, faxed to 661-942-2135. or mailed or hand delivered to:

Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center

2551 West Avenue H, Suite 102,

Lancaster, CA 93536

Attention: Trevor Deal

The deadline for theme entries is Nov. 1, 2018. The winning entry will be announced on Nov. 20, 2018.

The winner of the 2019 A.V. Fair theme contest will have the opportunity to participate in Fair events throughout the year, including the annual kick-off dinner and the Fair Parade. The winner also receives two tickets to all concert and arena events.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

