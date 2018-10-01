Wrong way driver killed in 14 Fwy head-on crash

SANTA CLARITA – A motorist died Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and colliding head-on with another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:47 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway, just north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

George F. Bravo, 28, of Los Angeles was driving a silver 2007 Lexus sedan southbound in northbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a white, 2006 Toyota pickup truck, the CHP report states.

Bravo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck’s driver, 51-year-old Phillip R. Ellyson, of Canyon Country sustained major injuries, and his 17-year-old female passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to Henry Mayo Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:01 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes with traffic diverted off at Agua Dulce Canyon Road. Lanes were reopened at 10:21 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at 661-294-5540.

–