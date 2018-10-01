LANCASTER – A man attempting to rob an internet cafe in Lancaster was shot and killed Monday by a security guard at the business and another robbery suspect fled the scene, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at an internet cafe in the 400 block of West Lumber Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding an attempt robbery call with shots fired. Upon the deputies arrival they were contacted by a security guard… [who] told them two suspects entered the location and attempted to rob [the business]. At this time the security guard fired a weapon striking the suspect,” the news release states.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
The other suspect fled the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available Monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800) 222-TIPS (8477).
–
–
5 comments for "Robbery suspect in Lancaster shot, killed by security guard"
Blake says
Great job security guard! Do bad things expect bad things. No sympathy for the robber.
Tim Scott says
Depends on how “attempted to rob” turns out to be defined. If two armed guys walked in threatening everyone in the building, I’m all for shooting them. If this attempted robbery was two kids on their way to school trying to shoplift a five dollar phone charger I don’t think execution without trial would be appropriate. We are probably somewhere in between those extremes, and until we know where I can’t say whether it was a “great job.”
b says
12:45 a.m. I guess you dont get this means just after midnight?
Tim Scott says
Yeah, missed that. So that extreme was a little further out in the extreme than it could have been. Doesn’t really change my point though. Without knowing the nature of the “attempted to rob” it isn’t really possible to say “good job” on this, yet. At least not in any sort of informed way.
Pre-emptively, before someone says that anyone out and about at 12:45 is obviously up to no good and deserves to be shot…if you believe that be prepared to be asked why the internet cafe is even open at 12:45 then.
Tori says
Because it’s a front for a illegal casino.
Had a couple of them busted here in Palmdale a few years back…
They make lots of money.
I’m surprised none of these thugs have hit up the bingo games out here, always plenty of money at them!