Robbery suspect in Lancaster shot, killed by security guard

LANCASTER – A man attempting to rob an internet cafe in Lancaster was shot and killed Monday by a security guard at the business and another robbery suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at an internet cafe in the 400 block of West Lumber Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding an attempt robbery call with shots fired. Upon the deputies arrival they were contacted by a security guard… [who] told them two suspects entered the location and attempted to rob [the business]. At this time the security guard fired a weapon striking the suspect,” the news release states.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The other suspect fled the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800) 222-TIPS (8477).

