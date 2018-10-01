Road overlay projects this week in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has a series of road overlay projects which begin today, and will continue through October, officials announced.

The work consists of a two-inch grind and overlay of various arterial street segments in Palmdale, providing a new driving surface on over 1.9 million square feet of streets. The project contractor is Granite Construction Company.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with traffic control and closure possibly in place overnight.

Projects for Oct. 1 through 7 include:

Full closure of a section of Technology Drive, all lanes from Sierra Hwy to 3rd St. East, for resurfacing work on Oct. 1 and 2.

Full closure of a section of 35th St East, all lanes from Ave. S south to Desert Oak Dr., for resurfacing work on Oct. 2 and 3.

Full closure of a section of Technology Drive, all lanes from 5th St. West to 10th St. West, for resurfacing work on Oct 3, 4 and 5.

Outside lane closure (both directions) on Ave. M, from 25th St. East to 45th St. East, for resurfacing work on Oct 5, 6, and 7. Inside lanes will remain open. All lanes will be reopened by 6 p.m. Oct. 7.

For all projects, contractor will be working during the day, but the closure will remain in place overnight. Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs, stay alert, and expect delays.

For more information, contact Granite Construction at 661-726-4447 and reference project numbers 734 and 748 or contact Marc Zuber at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

