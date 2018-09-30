Sharon Fox: “Lackey is slandering my husband”

This is Sharon Fox, Steve Fox’s wife. None of Lackey’s lies are true. My husband and two women were all sued. They did nothing wrong. They didn’t cost the public one penny. Tom Lackey on the other hand cost the city of Palmdale over $7 million in legal fees because he refused to follow the law and break the city up into districts.

Lackey is slandering my husband to take attention away from the fact that Lackey is an ineffective legislator. He got two bills through for parking tickets and a resolutions for Lincoln’s birthday.

While my husband, Steve Fox, brought us millions of dollars for our aerospace programs and $30 million to help our environment.

I trust my husband with the members of our family, I don’t trust Lackey with our daughter or our granddaughters.

Paid for by Steve Fox for Assembly 2018. I’m Steve Fox and I approve this message. Committee number 1395630. 42156 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534.