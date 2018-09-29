PALMDALE – Two women in their 60s were killed Saturday when their SUV crashed into a truck parked in a construction zone on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway north of Palmdale Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer T. Shields said.
Rosario B. Agmata, 61, of Lancaster and Erlinda B. Fernandez, 68, of the Philippines were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
Agmata was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander at a high rate of speed to the left of a row of traffic cones in place due to roadway construction, Shields said. “For an unknown reason,” the SUV turned to the right, entered the construction zone and crashed into a truck parked on the right shoulder, Shields said.
The truck was equipped with an attenuator to lessen crash injuries, but it was not clear if the SUV crashed into the attenuator or the truck itself.
“Alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” Shields said. Lanes 2 and 3 of the northbound freeway were closed during the on scene investigation.
–
3 comments for "Two women killed in traffic crash on Antelope Valley Freeway in Palmdale"
Just me says
The “unknown reason” was being rear ended by a blue Honda! It has already been documented. Get the facts before posting the story. RIP
Tim Scott says
So you are saying that they got “pit maneuvered” by a blue Honda. This got “documented” where exactly?
There is very little doubt that this “City News Service” bylined story is a direct lift from the CHP Public spokesman’s release, since that’s standard procedure for the AVTimes (and most other small “news sites”). Now, the CHP may well have issued an update, and the AVTImes is not world reknowned for being johnny on the spot about things like that. But is that where you are saying this has “been documented?”
Tim Scott says
Okay, so that wasn’t it. They got rear ended, stopped to exchange info, then sped off at 90 mph? What’s that about?
But this story in the AVTimes seems accurate enough. Whatever the unknown reason is, I doubt that it is “got rear ended a while ago half a mile back.”