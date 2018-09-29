Two women killed in traffic crash on Antelope Valley Freeway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two women in their 60s were killed Saturday when their SUV crashed into a truck parked in a construction zone on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway north of Palmdale Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer T. Shields said.

Rosario B. Agmata, 61, of Lancaster and Erlinda B. Fernandez, 68, of the Philippines were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Agmata was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander at a high rate of speed to the left of a row of traffic cones in place due to roadway construction, Shields said. “For an unknown reason,” the SUV turned to the right, entered the construction zone and crashed into a truck parked on the right shoulder, Shields said.

The truck was equipped with an attenuator to lessen crash injuries, but it was not clear if the SUV crashed into the attenuator or the truck itself.

“Alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” Shields said. Lanes 2 and 3 of the northbound freeway were closed during the on scene investigation.

