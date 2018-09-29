One killed in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 38-year-old man was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle collision near Lancaster, authorities said today.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at 70th Street East and East Avenue I, according to California Highway Patrol Officer J. Murawski.

Investigators determined Sandra Guzman, 31, of Lancaster, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord northbound on 70th Street East when she failed to stop at a posted ”STOP” sign at the intersection with Avenue I and collided with the driver side of a 1996 Honda Accord driven by a man from the Kern County town of Boron, Murawski said.

The man suffered fatal injuries, Murawski said. His name has not yet been release pending next of kin notification.

Guzman was transported to a hospital with major injuries, he said.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected as a factor in the crash, Murawski said.

