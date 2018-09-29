Firefighters mopping up brush fire in Castaic

CASTAIC – Firefighters Saturday quickly stopped the forward progress of a 1/4-acre brush fire on the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, on the northbound Golden State Freeway north of Templin Highway, fire officials said.

It was described as burning in light to medium fuels, moving downhill in light winds with no structures threatened, officials said.

At least one Los Angeles County fire helicopter and a battalion of firefighters remained on the scene, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 2:30 p.m. for lanes 3 and 4 of the freeway.

