LANCASTER – The sheriff’s department Friday was investigating a possible case of bullying after an incident involving two Lancaster High School students was posted to Facebook.
The now-deleted video shows a girl mocking and then slapping a boy, said to be a special needs student, as other classmates look on.
The encounter occurred Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Our school resource deputy was on campus at the time of (the) incident and handled the situation immediately,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “Our investigation is currently ongoing.”
The person who posted the video said the boy who was slapped is autistic.
“We became aware of this matter shortly after it occurred and responded immediately,” Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “This type of behavior is not tolerated at any of our schools. Appropriate action has been taken with the parties involved by the both the school and law enforcement.
“Due to privacy, we are not able to disclose specific details about the actions taken,” he said. “We appreciate the community’s concern for our students, and continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ask that when you see something that threatens the safety of our school community, you say something.”
10 comments for "Video prompts probe of possible bullying at Lancaster High School"
Yessenia says
They’re is another video that I seen where she’s dancing and laughing
Ariel says
its disturbing to watch the students around the incident just watch. all of them… they even laughed, taunted in the video which encouraged the girl to hit him. I hope that kid is okay
Jack says
Someone should figure out who she is and beat her dad up. Maybe then they’ll try to parent there ghetto loser kid.
Tim Scott says
Who are you, and where can we find your dad?
☼Some Guy☼ says
Jack is right.. The only way to fix a bad parent is to beat them up. I think EVERY bad parent needs to be beaten up. Ok here is the plan.. Jack will go door to door looking for bad parents and beat them up.. he should start in east Palmdale and work his way toward Lancaster.
Meanwhile, me and Tim will be drunk in a bar somewhere.. Jack will meet us in that bar, at exactly at 1:20 AM… if he is still alive… :)
Christina says
I hope they arrest her for assult on a other student so she learns her lesson and the parents learn how to better educate there child
J says
This keeps happening and teachers keep acting as of nothing happens
Tim Scott says
Said someone in September of 1952…and every school day since.
Kevin W says
Boy you’re old :-)
Tim Scott says
I prefer “weathered.” :-)
Truth is that the 1952 thing is hearsay. I hadn’t quite been born yet, much less started paying attention to what was said about school bullies.