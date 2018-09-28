Video prompts probe of possible bullying at Lancaster High School

LANCASTER – The sheriff’s department Friday was investigating a possible case of bullying after an incident involving two Lancaster High School students was posted to Facebook.

The now-deleted video shows a girl mocking and then slapping a boy, said to be a special needs student, as other classmates look on.

The encounter occurred Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our school resource deputy was on campus at the time of (the) incident and handled the situation immediately,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “Our investigation is currently ongoing.”

The person who posted the video said the boy who was slapped is autistic.

“We became aware of this matter shortly after it occurred and responded immediately,” Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “This type of behavior is not tolerated at any of our schools. Appropriate action has been taken with the parties involved by the both the school and law enforcement.

“Due to privacy, we are not able to disclose specific details about the actions taken,” he said. “We appreciate the community’s concern for our students, and continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ask that when you see something that threatens the safety of our school community, you say something.”

