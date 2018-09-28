“Knock- knock” burglary crew arrested by sheriff’s task force

LOS ANGELES -A Lancaster man and three teens who are suspected of working as a “knock-knock” burglary crew were arrested this week after they allegedly robbed a North Hollywood home, authorities said.

The men were spotted around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, by a task force made up of the sheriff’s major crimes bureau, burglary robbery task force and Simi Valley police, according to Deputy Grace Medrano.

Detectives followed the four suspects as they traveled in a black Mercedes Benz sedan through North Hollywood, Panorama City and into Sun Valley where the car stopped in front of a home on Burton Street, Medrano said.

Detectives watched as the four men emerged from the home carrying property. As the suspects prepared to drive off, detectives stopped the four men and arrested them. They recovered more than $7,500 worth of items that included jewelry, designer handbags, electronic equipment and cash, Medrano said.

The men arrested included 23-year-old Tyler Williams of Lancaster and 18-year-olds Jermel White, Jermain White and Antonio Houston of Los Angeles.

All four men were booked on charges of residential burglary and each held on $50,000 bail, Medrano said. On Friday, Sept 28, the four suspects were charged in San Fernando Court with two counts of attempted burglary, conspiracy, and residential burglary.

Detectives believe the four suspects are also connected to numerous recent Los Angeles and San Bernardino County residential “knock-knock” type burglaries.

If you feel you have been a victim of this type of burglary or have any information about this incident, contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Detective Kurinij at 562-946-7187. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

