Palmdale welcomes delegates from sister city to celebrate 44th anniversary

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale hosted a welcome reception on Sept. 25 for 19 guests from the City of Poncitlán, Jalisco, Mexico as both cities celebrated the 44th anniversary of their Sister City relationship.

At the reception, students from the city’s Gabriel House entertained the guests with their musical talents.

President Eisenhower initiated the Sister City Program in 1956. The program works to develop one-on-one community relations with cities in other countries and provides Palmdale residents the opportunity to visit Mexico or volunteer under the sister cities relationship.

After the first visitation to the city of Jalisco, Mexico in 1973, the city of Palmdale chose the city of Poncitlán as their sister city because at that time the two cities shared rural similarities and populations. At the direction of Palmdale Mayor Robert St. Clair, the city of Palmdale joined the U.S./Mexico Sister City Program, making the relationship official in 1974.

For more information, contact Lisa Poonoosamy at 661-860-6907 or email at palmdalesistercity@gmail.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

