Novice artists sought for Kaleidoscope: Music & Art Festival

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is still accepting applications for participation in the ARTLIGHT Student & Novice Artist Exhibit portion of the third annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Oct. 13.

“This is a great opportunity for art teachers and their students, novice artists and hobbyists,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “ARTLIGHT is a place for aspiring artists to display their work and it’s open to groups, classes, schools, art instructors and individuals.”

Applications are available online at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

Kaliedoscope will also feature live 3D artists, artisans, entertainment by Grammy-nominated Lisa Haley & The Zydecats, Stone Soul, High-D Boys, Paddy’s Pig, Megan Tibbits, Black Eye Affair, Art of the Brew, Art of the Vine, Brush Strokes Live Studio Classes, Young At Art Upcycled Youth Art Project, Off The Canvas Living Masterpieces, Fresh Made Market, food vendors and more.

Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, a unique event dedicated to the arts, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

