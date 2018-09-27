Help Lancaster detectives ID burglary suspect

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a commercial burglary suspect.

The suspect (pictured) is wanted for breaking into a local business.

He is believed to be a Hispanic or Caucasian man.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Pico at 661-948-8466.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

